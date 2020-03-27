Whitmer pushes income tax filing deadline to July
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will extend Michigan and city income tax filing deadlines from April to July because of the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a new executive order.
State of Michigan and city income tax filings, including those in Detroit, have been pushed from April 15 to July 15.
Other city income taxes with a filing deadline of April 30 will be pushed to July 31.
"Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”
The delay allows taxpayers more time to file their income taxes, said state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "However, if you are entitled to a refund, please don’t wait to file your taxes so you can receive that refund," she said.
The order comes a day after Whitmer hinted at a pending extension during a virtual town hall Thursday hosted by Grand Rapids-based WOOD-TV.
Last week, the Trump administration extended the federal income tax deadline to July 15.
