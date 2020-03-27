Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will extend Michigan and city income tax filing deadlines from April to July because of the COVID-19 health crisis, according to a new executive order.

State of Michigan and city income tax filings, including those in Detroit, have been pushed from April 15 to July 15.

Other city income taxes with a filing deadline of April 30 will be pushed to July 31.

"Michiganders shouldn’t have to worry about filing their income taxes in the midst of a global pandemic,” Whitmer said in a statement. “This executive order provides immediate income tax assistance to people as they continue to stay home and stay safe during this crisis. I will continue working around the clock to help our families and businesses get through this time.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan during a press conference in Lansing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: Governor's office photo)

The delay allows taxpayers more time to file their income taxes, said state Treasurer Rachael Eubanks. "However, if you are entitled to a refund, please don’t wait to file your taxes so you can receive that refund," she said.

The order comes a day after Whitmer hinted at a pending extension during a virtual town hall Thursday hosted by Grand Rapids-based WOOD-TV.

Last week, the Trump administration extended the federal income tax deadline to July 15.

