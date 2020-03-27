Detroit — "Large scale" COVID-19 drug trials are headed to Metro Detroit, a hotspot for the coronavirus in America, Wayne State University and four Michigan hospital systems announced Friday.

Wayne State's partners in the effort are Henry Ford Health System, Beaumont, Detroit Medical Center, and Ascension Michigan.

"Doctors affiliated with the five organizations collectively treat millions of patients a year, which provides a large-scale study opportunity for potentially life-saving treatment options," a statement from the group said.

The growth in coronavirus cases in Detroit has made Wayne County an emerging hot spot for the disease, a grave turn for a population that is more vulnerable to severe cases and even death.

Confirmed cases rose to 851 among Detroiters on Thursday, 11 times the number recorded seven days ago. Wayne County now ranks just behind Washington's King County and among the nation's 10 most infected.

“We’re going to be very competitive. We want to figure out how to optimally treat these patients, to establish protocols and systems so we can all do things effectively and, very importantly, to quickly track outcomes," Dr. William O'Neill, medical director of the Henry Ford Center for Structural Heart Disease, said in the statement.

"This viral pandemic has no boundaries,” added Dr. Shukri David, chair of cardiovascular services for Ascension Michigan. “By combining the resources of our medical community, we will offer research opportunities that no one institution alone can defeat. Our efforts are stronger when we work together.”

Joining them will be emergency department specialist Dr. Phil Levy, of Wayne State, Dr. Amr Abbas of Beaumont, emergency department specialist Dr. Brian O'Neil from the DMC.

O'Neill got support from Henry Ford leadership to pursue the collaboration, and got buy-in from the other organizations.

The joint effort is working to get the National Institutes of Health's approval to bring two coronavirus trials to the area. According to the statement, those are:

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine: The company’s chief executive officer said Moderna may provide the vaccine to a few people, which could include healthcare workers, as early as this fall. A healthy volunteer received the first COVID-19 vaccine March 16. The company estimates it could take 18 months to make it commercially available, if the trials prove successful. Takeda’s hyperimmune globulin: Using plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19, the company is evaluating a treatment that’s effective on other severe acute viral respiratory infections.

Levy, chief innovation officer of the Wayne State University Physician Group and assistant vice president of Translational Science and Clinical Research Innovation for Wayne State University, said in the statement that "by combining forces, we can marshal greater research capabilities to effectively test vaccines and treatments to combat this virus."

As of Thursday night, Michigan had 60 coronavirus-related deaths, and about 2,850 cases.

U.S. coronavirus task force coordinator Deborah Birx for the first time on Thursday identified Wayne County as an area of focus.

"We are concerned about certain counties that look like they’re having a more rapid increase — if you look at Wayne County in Michigan and you look at Cook County and Chicago,” Birx said.

