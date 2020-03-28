A Mt. Morris man was charged with three felonies after he intentionally touched numerous shopping carts at a grocery store while claiming to have COVID-19, prosecutors said.

Jonathan David-Asher Miracle, 26, is charged with falsely exposing a person to a harmful substance, malicious destruction of police property, resisting/obstruction police, prosecutors said.

Miracle is expected to be arraigned on the charges in 67th District Court. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton said in a press release.

Genesee Township police responded to the Kroger store on North Saginaw Street, just north of the city of Mt. Morris, around 10:50 a.m. Friday for a report of a disorderly person.

A store employee called 911 advising that the man, later identified as Miracle, was "walking around inside the store with his hands down his pants and touching and pushing around shopping carts while stating that he was infected with COVID-19," the prosecutor said.

Miracle allegedly was verbally aggressive toward store employees and was grabbing shopping carts from customers in the store parking lot after they were done using them, Leyton said.

Miracle was found by police in the parking lot and was arrested. Officials said he attempted to infect police.

"While Miracle was being transported to jail, he kissed the window of the police vehicle leaving clearly visible residue in an apparent attempt to spread the virus to police and others," Leyton said.

Leyton called the incident very disturbing and othat has placed many people in fear for their health and safety.

"Our number one priority is the safety of our community and we are doing everything we can to hold accountable people who would do harm to others in any fashion," he said.

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/28/mt-morris-man-charged-after-claiming-he-trying-spread-virus/2933881001/