An undated electron microscope image shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, yellow, emerging from the surface of cells, blue/pink, cultured in the lab. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (Photo: NIAID-RML)

More than 20 additional people have died from COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 132, according to state data.

The 21 additional deaths come as the state's total number of confirmed cases climbed by 836 to 5,486.

Detroit and southeast Michigan have emerged as the epicenter of the virus in Michigan in recent days. Roughly 82% of the confirmed cases have occurred in the southeast Michigan counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb and 83% of the deaths.

In Detroit alone, 1,542 have tested positive for the coronavirus and 35 have died.

Wayne County now accounts for 42% of the overall deaths statewide and 49% of the total cases. It has about 17% of the state’s population.

A total of 58 of Michigan's 83 counties now have at least one case. Cheboygan County was the only county to be added to the list Sunday.

As of Saturday, the state had performed a total of 15,282 tests across state, hospital and commercial labs. The number had not yet been updated Sunday afternoon.

The number of tests performed may be greater than the actual number of persons tested since some tests have to be run more than once.

The numbers come as the state prepares to enter its second week of a stay-at-home order that has students and all non-essential workers at home, restaurants open only for takeout or delivery and unemployment claims increasing exponentially.

Half of those testing positive for the disease are female and half are male. Nearly 70% of the deceased are male and 30% are female.

More than 60% of those with confirmed cases of coronavirus are over the age of 50. The average age of those who have died is 64.4 years, but the ages have ranged from 25-97 years of age.

A total of 77 of the people testing positive for the virus have been state prisoners, according to the data.

The Michigan Department of Corrections has suspended all visitation to prisoners and restricted movement at facilities with there is elevated incidence to mitigate the spread of the virus, said Chris Gautz, a spokesman for the department.

Inmates still have access to prison phone and email systems during their stays, Gautz said.

