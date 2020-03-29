The weekend had all the markings of Michigan in springtime: Rain, wind, thunderstorms, flood warnings, fog and haze.

Buy Photo A trampoline is tangled in a tree in the backyard of a home on Applewood Lane near 14 Mile in Farmington Hills on Sunday. Winds reached gusts of up to 62 in the state, the National Weather Service reported. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

Strong winds whipped through the region over the weekend, leaving more than 20,000 without power Sunday. More than 15,000 DTE customers lost power, with outages scattered across Metro Detroit from Westland, which had more than 2,501 outages, according to the DTE outage center, to Rochester Hills, with scattered outages of 99 or fewer in places in the city. DTE had 255 crews working to restore power, it said.

Consumers Energy reported 123 outages and 4,862 customers affected Sunday evening. The utility said it had 137 crews in the field.

Southwest winds reached 51 mph with gusts up to 62 mph on Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Average wind speed was 16 mph.

Detroit Metro Airport saw 62 mph winds; Ypsilanti, 58; Ann Arbor, 48; Flint, 44; and Troy and Grosse Ile, 43. Bad Axe recorded the least heavy winds at 35, according to the weather service NWSChat.

Between 1 and 2 inches of rain fell between Friday night and Saturday night, the weather service said. Ann Arbor recorded 2.32 inches, Saline, 2.32, Southgate with 1.71, Whitmore Lake, with 1.93, Milan with 2.40 inches, Clarkston in Oakland County, with 1.58, Detroit with 1.52, Flint, with 1.65, Lexington in Sanilac County with 1 inch and Vassar in Tuscola County with 1.39 inches.

A flood warrning has been issued for Southwest Lower Michigan rivers, including Portage River near Vicksburg in Kalamazoo County.

