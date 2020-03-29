The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will retrofit the TCF Center in Detroit with about 900 additional hospital beds to handle overflow from hospitals nearing capacity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The corps’ Detroit District also will continue to conduct “initial and in-depth site assessments” through the state to address other potential shortages. There likely will be other alternate sites retrofitted in Detroit and out state.

"The State of Michigan is working around the clock and doing everything we can to slow the spread of the coronavirus," Whitmer said. "We are proud to partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, (Federal Emergency Management Agency), and the TCF Center to expand capacity in Detroit. By mobilizing quickly to construct a large alternate care facility in Detroit, we can help save lives."

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, will retrofit the TCF Center to add 900 hospital beds to help with overflow from hospitals nearing capacity because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District)

The corps will adapt more than 250,000 square feet of the center on two separate floors for the additional hospitals beds and medical personnel stations, according to a statement. Patients will be divided between the two floors based on severity.

A contract between the corps and a construction contractor should be in place Monday and construction activities will take place soon after, the corps said in a statement.

"We are proud to work hand in hand with our partners at FEMA and the state of Michigan and leverage our engineering expertise to help save lives," said Lt. Col. Gregory Turner, USACE's Detroit district engineer.

The announcement comes a day after the North American International Auto Show announced its June event at the convention center had been cancelled and delayed to 2021.

"We were certainly aware that FEMA has been talking with a whole host of other sites around the country — primarily convention-type centers — so we knew this was a possibility," NAIAS chairman Doug North said Saturday. "It didn’t become a complete reality until Saturday. It’s not a shock FEMA would want to get in here. We need to get this thing stopped as quickly as we can."

The Detroit District is working under FEMA at the direction of the state to assess a list of potential alternate care facilities that Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office has prepared. The Army Corps was also assessing the Henry Ford Detroit Pistons Performance Center and two Wayne State University dormitories in Detroit.

Michigan has roughly 27,000 hospital beds state wide, according to state data, but more than 18,000 were in use for illnesses other than COVID-19, according to a March 2 inventory. Updated numbers on statewide bed availability were not immediately available.

Hospitals have reported to the state that they had 1,622 ventilators available as of March 26.

As of Saturday afternoon, Michigan had 4,650 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 111 deaths. A majority of the cases have been located in the Southeast Michigan counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.

Southeast Michigan health systems, some of the biggest systems in the state, have reported they are nearing capacity.

The state this week told hospitals it would start shifting some patients from Detroit-area hospitals to out state hospitals to balance the load across hospitals.

Hospitals outside of southeast Michigan will serve as relief hospitals and will be required to offer 10% of their usual bed capacity to accept patients from other hospitals nearing capacity.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/29/whitmer-900-hospital-beds-added-tcf-center/2935516001/