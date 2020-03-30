As its workers combat COVID-19, Beaumont Health is launching a community campaign aimed at showing support for them and other first responders.

Through “Home Beams for Health Care Teams,” every night at 8 p.m. starting Tuesday, families are asked to step outside and shine a flashlight toward their nearest hospital or swap out their porch light with a blue light bulb. Participants are asked to post videos and pictures on social media using the hashtag #HealthCareHeroes.

Blue ribbons around trees aim to show support for health care workers. (Photo: Beaumont Health)

“This pandemic can feel isolating and dark. That’s why we want to brighten the spirits of our health care heroes and also provide community members with opportunities to show support for our incredible health care workers,” said Susan Grant, Beaumont Health chief nursing officer. “In addition to continuing to protect our staff and address their needs, we hope these kinds of activities will help reassure our team we’re all in this together.”

Beaumont also is asking residents to tie blue ribbons around their trees as a sign of support.

Volunteers have already tied blue ribbons around trees at the health system’s eight hospital campuses, and Beaumont has ordered some to provide to people who donate supplies at designated drop-off locations.

Other ways to show support include emailing drawings and art work to Beaumont (SocialMedia@beaumont.org) or donating needed supplies to a COVID-19 fund.

Beaumont team members also have placed lawn signs at hospitals and elsewhere in support.

Beaumont has cared for hundreds of patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19.

State officials on Monday said more health care workers and personal protective equipment are needed to combat the virus, which could be weeks away from peaking in Michigan.

There were 6,498 total cases and 184 deaths overall, according to data released Monday afternoon by the state health department.

