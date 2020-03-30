Music star Lizzo treated Henry Ford Hospital emergency room staff to lunch to show her appreciation during the coronavirus outbreak, she and hospital officials announced Monday.

Lizzo performs at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) (Photo: Matt Sayles, Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

"It’s definitely not easy and you guys are putting yourselves on the front line," the Detroit-born singer said in a video posted on Twitter.

Lizzo added: "We did everything we could to keep it safe for y'all. ... I love you guys. Thank you so much for being the heroes in this story. And we’re staying inside and we’re praying and thinking of you guys every single day. God bless you."

SURPRISE! @lizzo treated our ER staff at #HenryFordHospital to lunch today and shared a message of thanks to our #HealthcareHeroes on the front lines. #Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity. 💙 pic.twitter.com/sM5H8DIImg — Henry Ford News (@HenryFordNews) March 31, 2020

Henry Ford officials welcomed the gesture.

"#Lizzo, from the bottom of our hearts, thank you so much for making our day brighter with your generosity," officials tweeted on Monday.

The 31-year-old born Melissa Jefferson has had a successful run since releasing her most recent album, "Cuz I Love You," in 2019.

She was crowned Time's Entertainer of the Year, and earned trophies during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards in January, including Best Pop Solo Performance, Urban Contemporary Album prize and Traditional R&B Performance.

Henry Ford Health is among the hospital systems across southeast Michigan fighting the soaring cases of coronavirus.

Health officials on Monday reported Michigan has had 52 more deaths tied to COVID-19 and 1,012 new cases of the virus, the largest jumps in both deaths and cases in a day that the state has seen yet.

Michigan now has 6,498 total cases and 184 deaths overall, according to new data.

Detroit's Health Department reported 1,804 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city and 50 deaths tied to the virus as of noon Monday. Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties now have 5,288 confirmed cases or 81% of all cases in the state.

