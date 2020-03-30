Lansing — Michigan has experienced 52 more deaths tied to COVID-19 and 1,012 new cases of the virus, the largest jumps in both deaths and cases in a day that the state has seen yet.

The previous high for new deaths reported in 24-hour period in the state was 32, which the state reported last Friday.

Michigan now has 6,498 total cases and 184 deaths overall, according to data released Monday afternoon by the state health department. As of Sunday, Michigan had 5,486 confirmed cases and 132 deaths.

Buy Photo Workers wait for vehicles to arrive for testing in the motor vehicle lanes on the first day of testing at the new regional COVID-19 testing facility at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds site in Detroit on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

The new numbers from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services came less than five hours after the department's chief medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, predicted the number of cases in Michigan wouldn't peak for "several weeks."

The state added more than 1,829 cases over the weekend and then reported another 1,012 on Monday.

"We're still in the early stages of spread in Michigan," said Khaldun said, adding that "Current models suggest we are likely several weeks away from a peak in the number of cases here in Michigan."

Also on Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, highlighted Detroit as one of the cities that federal officials are concerned about.

"We're also worried about Detroit," Fauci told "Good Morning America." "Detroit is starting to show some signs that they're going to take off."

Detroit's Health Department reported 1,804 positive cases of COVID-19 in the city and 50 deaths tied to the virus as of noon Monday. Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties now have 5,288 confirmed cases or 81% of all cases in the state.

Of the 52 new deaths revealed Monday, 48 or 92% of them were in the three Metro Detroit counties.

As of Monday afternoon, Michigan had the fourth most cases of all U.S. states, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Michigan was behind only New York, New Jersey and California.

Of Michigan's 83 counties, three-quarters or 62 now have at least one case of the virus. The counties added on Monday were Antrim, Delta, Houghton and St. Joseph.

Monday's developments came one week after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a stay-at-home order that forced many businesses here to severely limit their operations. She had previously shuttered the state's schools and closed bars, gyms, movie theaters and dine-in service at restaurants to stem the spread of COVID-19.

During a Monday press conference, Whitmer said people shouldn't think the rising number of cases means staying at home isn't having an impact.

"It is, and it will," the governor said.

