Monroe — Michigan State Police have issued an endangered missing advisory for a 29-year-old man and his 6-year-old son after they vanished Sunday from a marina.

Michigan State Police said authorities are looking for missing boater, Justin Oaks, 26. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

Officials said Justin Oaks and his son Jaxon left their home at about 9:48 a.m. Sunday. They launched their boat at about 10:30 a.m from the Downriver Marina, 11234 U.S. Turnpike Road, according to authorities. The two were going fishing in the Huron River between Lake Erie and the Interstate 75 overpass.

Police said the father and son did not return to their vehicle, which was found parked at the Downriver Marina boat launch with an empty boat trailer attached to it.

Oaks last made contact with someone at about noon via text message. According to family, Oaks would frequently contact them and friends via cellphone while fishing but he stopped replying to texts and answering his phone after that last message.

Jaxon Oaks. (Photo: Michigan State Police)

The authorities were called at about 4:40 p.m. and after that, the U.S. Coast Guard began a search.

The coast guard were joined in the search by conservation officers with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, the Brownstown police and fire departments, the Rockwood Police and Fire departments and the Flat Rock Police and Fire departments. They stopped the search at about midnight.

The Michigan State Police Dive Team is expected to resume the search Monday.

Oaks is about 6 feet 1 inch tall, weighs about 226 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes with a full beard. He was wearing a tan vest.

His son is 4 feet 5 inches tall, has brown hair and eyes, has a missing front tooth and wears black glasses. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a tan hat and blue sweatpants.

Their boat is a 14-foot Grumman aluminum flat bottom boat that is camouflage in color, police said.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 911 or the Michigan State Police's Monroe Post at (734) 242-3500.

