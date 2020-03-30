Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will provide an update Monday on Michigan's efforts to combat COVID-19 as the number of confirmed cases continues to rise.

In an appearance on CNN Monday morning, the governor said the state is still on "the upswing." In a separate interview on ABC, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, flagged Detroit as one of the cities that federal officials are concerned about.

"We're also worried about Detroit," Fauci told "Good Morning America." "Detroit is starting to show some signs that they're going to take off."

The comments came a day after the state's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases jumped by more than 1,800 cases over the weekend. As of Sunday, Michigan had 5,486 confirmed cases and 132 deaths. The state confirmed its first case 20 days ago.

The age of the deceased range from 25 years old to 97.

As of Sunday, Detroit had 1,542 confirmed cases of COVID-19, about 28% of the state's total.Wayne County as a whole had 2,704 cases, about 49% of the state's total. Wayne County has about 17% of the state's population.

Whitmer's update on COVID-19 will take place at 10:15 a.m. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will join Whitmer for the event.

During her appearance on CNN, the governor said Michigan needs more ventilators for hospital patients and masks and gloves to protect health care workers.

"We’re living day by day at this juncture," she said of Michigan's supplies of personal protective equipment for hospital workers.

Michigan received 112,000 N95 respirator masks from the national stockpile on Saturday, which Whitmer said helped get the state through the weekend.

"We are still climbing," she said of the COVID-19 cases in Michigan. "We are on the upswing and it’s probably even more dramatic than any other place in the country depending on which chart you’re looking at and what numbers are most current.”

