Every morning before Toni Hollis begins her job as a cashier at Honey Bee Market in southwest Detroit, she stands in the parking lot with her hands raised toward the sky and offers a prayer: "I just ask God to protect those that come in and out, and also the workers who have to work in this time."

Buy Photo Toni Hollis continues to works as a cashier at Honey Bee Market in Detroit during the coronavirus outbreak. She prays each morning before she walks in the door, asking for protection those who come in and out, and for those who have to work. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

In this time of the coronavirus pandemic, she and other workers deemed "essential" — doctors and nurses, paramedics, firefighters, police officers, postal workers, gas station attendants, journalists — share many of the same fears and concerns as they return to the workplace. Will I be safe? Will I bring something home to my family? Could I be infected already?

Hollis has a new routine every morning. In addition to counting the cash in her register drawer, the 40-year-old Detroiter now sets out disinfectant spray, hand sanitizer and gloves for customers near the store's entrance. She sprays cash registers and card readers with water and bleach. And she sanitizes door handles and any other areas that are frequently touched by herself and others.

This is the new reality for Hollis and others these days since the coronavirus outbreak began spreading through Michigan. Although many have been working from home since Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order last week to shelter in place to limit the spread of the virus, others can't.

There is empathy from the public about the stressful situations some workers find themself in. Employees at the Lafayette Foods grocery in Detroit have received “an overload” of thank-you cards. Customers have sent them pizza to get them through the day.

Buy Photo Road construction workers like these working on I-75 near 9 Mile in Ferndale this week, are considered essential and must stay on the job. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

“Everybody treats us like family … they’ve been very supportive of us,” said Monica Graham, 56, a cashier at the market. "Customer service is first and foremost, and we’ve taken all precautions in every measure to protect ourselves because we do have family members and people that we have to go home to as well.”

Some workers deemed essential, though, say they have paused their careers to avoid exposure.

Home health care worker Jordan Taylor, 22, understands why her job is necessary. But she worried about her health when she went into homes to take care of the elderly. She tried protecting herself by wearing a face mask and gloves. But that didn't go over so well. "It freaks them out," she said.

She did her best to stay safe by washing her hands, taking off her shoes and changing clothes as soon as she gets home, and drinking a lot of water.

But the last straw for the Detroiter was when she discovered that two people who live with one of her patients had been exposed to the virus, and she was expected to go in anyway. Taylor told her employer she wouldn't be back to work until after the shelter-in-place order was lifted.

When Amazon.com announced employees at two of their Michigan warehouses had contracted the virus, Mecca Shabazz says she was not especially worried about getting sick from her job at the Hazel Park location.

Buy Photo Cashier Toni Hollis uses antiviral wipes to clean off the cashiers area at Honey Bee Market in Detroit, Michigan on March 27, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Instead, she’s taking advantage of the extra pay and hours offered to those who still are working during the outbreak. Shabazz said Amazon gave employees a $2-an-hour raise for a limited period of time and doubled their overtime pay.

“I’m happy they gave us a raise since we’re risking our health to work there. That’s the only plus I see,” the 24-year-old Detroiter said.

Many people are going online to buy things they need because they are “too scared to go to the store, so they just order things online, and that’s where we come in,” Shabazz said.

She compared the volume of packages coming through their Amazon warehouse to the holiday season. Even with the pay hike, though, more workers are opting not to come in to work. Shabazz sometimes stays up to an hour after she’s supposed to clock out to help those co-workers who did come in.

It's been difficult in other ways for Toni Hollis, the cashier at the Honey Bee. Shoppers there have always seemed to gravitate towards her for conversation and even hugs. The hugs will have to wait. She can only give an understanding smile, from six feet away.

"I'm still being who I am to them, but I'm just keeping my distance," she said. "They have to know I'm putting my life on the line to be here for them as well."

