A 77-year-old driver died in a car collision Tuesday in Bedford Township, Monroe County Sheriff's officials said.

A preliminary investigation found a Toledo man was driving east on Sterns Road at about 2:16 p.m. when his 2004 Buick Century crossed the center line and struck a westbound 2000 Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

Emergency responders pronounced him dead, police said.

The pickup driver, a 38-year-old Ohio man, was transported by Monroe Community Ambulance to ProMedica Toledo Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Speed does not appear to be a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, sheriff's officials said.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call (734) 240-7456.

