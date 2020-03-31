Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has denied a request from JoAnn Fabrics asking to keep its stores open during efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company known for its fabrics and crafts wanted to stay open for those wanting to make masks. (Photo: JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts Stores/Facebook)

Her office on Monday sent a letter to the company that said storefront operations should be temporarily suspended while Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s "Stay Home, Stay Safe" executive order closing non-essential businesses remains in place through April 13.

“I can appreciate the desire of businesses that want to remain open and provide their customers with the same products and services they have come to expect from these retailers, but there must be common-sense protections in place during this global health emergency,” Nessel said in a statement.

“Employees should be permitted to work from home whenever possible and businesses that are not necessary to sustaining or protecting life should comply with the order by temporarily suspending in-person operations. Reducing person-to-person contact to slow the spread of COVID-19, and we all need to do our part.”

Company representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

The company had asked the Attorney General’s Office "to confirm that its on-site operations are necessary to sustain and protect lives because many hospitals and volunteers are turning to JoAnn Fabrics for raw materials to make face masks, face shields and hospital scrubs and gowns," state officials said in a statement.

Nessel's office said since the company can provide those goods through online sales and by shipping from its stores or distribution centers, "keeping the storefronts open to the public is both unnecessary and violative of the executive order."

After receiving the department’s letter, JoAnn Fabrics stores in the state appear to have modified operations to comply, Nessel said.

The company has more 860 stores nationwide, according to its website.

“I’d like to thank JoAnn Fabrics for its quick response to our letter and for putting the health and safety of Michigan’s residents first in making this decision,” Nessel said.

Her office recently added a new section to its website, Know Your Employment Rights, to update Michigan residents on the legal rights of employees and employers under the executive order.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/03/31/michigan-attorney-general-joann-fabrics-coronavirus/5099465002/