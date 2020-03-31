The University of Michigan health system is predicting it could lower its peak coronavirus patient numbers by 65% if Michigan residents continue to practice "aggressive social distancing."

New forecasting models from the Ann Arbor-based university estimate the system could lower the peak on May 4 from 5,860 patients to about 2,000, according to a Michigan Medicine statement.

Duane Newton works on developing a test for the coronavirus in the microbiology laboratory at the University of Michigan. Newton is director of the clinical microbiology laboratory in the Department of Pathology at Michigan Medicine, the UM health system. March 2020 (Photo: Hunter Mitchell, Michigan Medicine)

“This data confirms that everyone in Michigan can help us flatten the curve and it is crucial. This is not to be taken lightly,” said Dr. Vikas Parekh, associate chief clinical officer for Michigan Medicine’s adult hospitals and professor of internal medicine.

The hospital system, Michigan Medicine, is licensed for 1,000 beds but has been exploring how to redeploy staff and convert other spaces or dormitories to meet the expected surge. The system also opened a 32-room containment unit to group patients with COVID-19.

The health system defined "aggressive social distancing" as staying away from people outside immediate family as well as limiting trips to the store or pharmacy.

In Italy, data shows that each social distancing rule put in place there slowed the doubling time of infected individuals from three days to eight days.

“The impact is striking. It is critical that our community maintains a high level of social distancing to help our healthcare community continue to care for COVID-19 patients and all of our patients at the highest, best standards,” Parekh said in a statement.

Michigan's Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Monday that Michigan could still be "several weeks" from peaking in numbers of coronavirus patients. A University of Washington study suggested Michigan's cases might peak around April 8 based on how Michigan initially responded to the outbreak.

Buy Photo The Greektown Casino shows support and displays Detroit Strong atop it's hotel as the battle against COVID-19 continues in Detroit on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Khaldun estimated the state may need an additional 5,000 to 10,000 ventilators while the University of Washington study estimated there was a need for nearly 1,800 ventilators at the peak.

Michigan reported a total of 6,498 coronavirus cases through Monday afternoon and 184 deaths overall. Detroit alone reported 1,804 positive cases of the virus Monday and 50 deaths.

Several researchers have said additional testing and hospital data is needed before a more certain timeline is complete regarding the path the virus may follow in Michigan.

