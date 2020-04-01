Commercial and public television stations in Detroit are partnering to hold a Thursday live town hall with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The first-time collaboration will air from 7-8 p.m. and include questions collected from residents for Whitmer, who will be joining the town hall from Lansing.

WXYZ’s Carolyn Clifford, WJBK’s Huel Perkins and WDIV’s Devin Scillian will host the town hall from their studios.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks about the spread of COVID-19 in Michigan during a press conference in Lansing on Thursday, March 26, 2020. (Photo: Governor's office photo)

“Each of those three stations will offer opportunities to its viewers to submit questions for the governor online that each anchor will ask during the broadcast,” a statement announcing the town hall said.

The program will be broadcast by WJBK-TV, WDIV-TV, WMYD-TV, WKBD-TV, WADL-TV, WTVS-TV, WWJ-TV and 910 AM Superstation. It also will be offered to all Michigan broadcast TV stations and streamed on clickondetroit.com, fox2detroit.com and wxyz.com.

Whitmer has held several press conferences in recent weeks to announce initiatives to reduce and respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

She also has made more than a dozen national TV appearances to discuss Michigan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/01/detroit-tv-stations-broadcast-covid-19-town-hall-whitmer/5104349002/