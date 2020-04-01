LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Spring in Michigan and across the country this year is expected to be warmer than normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The agency's Climate Prediction Center is predicting above-average temperatures across the country this spring, as well as above-average precipitation in the central and eastern United States.

"For Michigan and Detroit, the odds there will be a warmer-than-normal spring are stronger than the Upper Peninsula, but not significantly," said Jon Gottschalck, head of Forecast Operations for the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center. "That's been the signal or indication for a couple of months now and that hasn't changed too much." 

Based in Washington, D.C., the center developed the seasonal outlook for the NOAA and is part of the agency.

Gottschalck said temperatures in the eastern half of Michigan's lower peninsula have an above normal chance of being warmer in April, May and June. Temperatures in the Upper Peninsula and the western half of the state's lower peninsula have a near normal chance of being warmer in the next three months.

The outlook doesn't predict exactly how much warmer temperatures will be. 

The forecast is based on a few things, including conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean, the U.S.' long-term trend of warmer-than-normal temperatures and the agency's climate models and statistical forecasting tools, Gottschalck said.

"Every single model that we looked at pointed to a warmer spring across much of the country, including all of Michigan," he said. "The forecasting tools also all favored warmer-than-normal conditions in the Michigan area."

He also said it's important to note the outlook is simply a forecast and could change.

"But right now, this is our best assessment of what we expect this spring," Gottschalck said.

The average monthly temperatures in Detroit for April is 59.1 degrees, 69.9 degrees for May and 79.3 degrees for June, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. 

The warmer temperatures will come on the heels of a warm winter season. "There's been some snow and all that, but overall it was quite warm and considerably warmer than average," Gottschalck said. "This seems to be continuing and there's nothing that points to that changing."

Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center also predicts above-average precipitation in the central and eastern United States in its spring outlook. It warns significant rainfall events could trigger flood conditions on top of already saturated soils. 

“Nearly every day, dangerous flooding occurs somewhere in the United States and widespread flooding is in the forecast for many states in the months ahead,” Ed Clark, director of NOAA’s National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in a statement.

In Michigan, flooding remains a concern for areas near the Great Lakes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, said last month that its most recent six-month forecast of Great Lakes water levels predicts this year's levels could peak very near last year’s record levels.

High water, erosion threatens homes along Lake Michigan shoreline
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Dawn Mendenhall embraces her mother Norma Mendenhall after looking at the erosion that high lake levels have caused on her property on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Norma Mendenhall has lived in the home for 58 years. The home has been moved back from the edge of the bluff to protect it from sliding into the lake.
Dawn Mendenhall embraces her mother Norma Mendenhall after looking at the erosion that high lake levels have caused on her property on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Norma Mendenhall has lived in the home for 58 years. The home has been moved back from the edge of the bluff to protect it from sliding into the lake. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A house sits near near the edge of an eroded bluff cliff on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich.
A house sits near near the edge of an eroded bluff cliff on the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich.
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers stands along the eroded Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. where his company is working to move several houses that are threatened by the eroding bluffs.
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers stands along the eroded Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. where his company is working to move several houses that are threatened by the eroding bluffs. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This house off South Lakeview Drive in Shelby, Mich. has been lifted and pulled back several feet to save it from falling into Lake Michigan. Bricks on the ground show where the house's foundation once stood.
This house off South Lakeview Drive in Shelby, Mich. has been lifted and pulled back several feet to save it from falling into Lake Michigan. Bricks on the ground show where the house's foundation once stood. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Large rocks have been placed on the cliff to preserve the land on at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Much of the shoreline has eroded and fallen into Lake Michigan.
Large rocks have been placed on the cliff to preserve the land on at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Much of the shoreline has eroded and fallen into Lake Michigan. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A house remains lifted after being moved back from the edge of the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan on what once was North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels causing shoreline erosion.
A house remains lifted after being moved back from the edge of the bluffs overlooking Lake Michigan on what once was North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels causing shoreline erosion. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Dawn Mendenhall of Oregon said, "Six years ago we were having a bonfire out there." Mendenhall grew up at the property.
The remainder of what was once three retaining walls can be seen covered by water along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby, Mich. Dawn Mendenhall of Oregon said, "Six years ago we were having a bonfire out there." Mendenhall grew up at the property. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
This staircase used to lead to Juniper Beach in Golden Township but the bottom of the stairs have fallen into Lake Michigan.
This staircase used to lead to Juniper Beach in Golden Township but the bottom of the stairs have fallen into Lake Michigan. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A wooden walkway drops off the bluff after the remainder of it has fallen into Lake Michigan along what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township.
A wooden walkway drops off the bluff after the remainder of it has fallen into Lake Michigan along what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A green fence was placed at the edge of the property nearly a month ago and since then a large chunk of land has fallen into Lake Michigan in Shelby, Mich.
A green fence was placed at the edge of the property nearly a month ago and since then a large chunk of land has fallen into Lake Michigan in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
The waters of Lake Michigan now cover the location which used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels.
The waters of Lake Michigan now cover the location which used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers points out the erosion that has taken place since he started working to move houses in Shelby, Mich. threatened by the erosion of the Lake Michigan shoreline.
Phil Jonassen of Jonassen Inc. Structural Movers points out the erosion that has taken place since he started working to move houses in Shelby, Mich. threatened by the erosion of the Lake Michigan shoreline. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Phil Jonassen stands on what used to be a part of North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels and shoreline erosion.
Phil Jonassen stands on what used to be a part of North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels and shoreline erosion. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
A driveway drops off after the remainder of it has slid down the bluff on the edge of Lake Michigan on what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels shoreline erosion.
A driveway drops off after the remainder of it has slid down the bluff on the edge of Lake Michigan on what used to be North Lakeshore Drive at Juniper Beach in Golden Township. Part of North Lakeshore Drive has fallen into Lake Michigan due to high lake levels shoreline erosion. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Norma Mendenhall(red coat), 88, takes a photo of her home as she stands on a staircase leading down to Lake Michigan in Shelby, south of Ludington. Norma has lived here for 58 years but now bluff erosion threatens to destroy her home and those of her neighbors.
Norma Mendenhall(red coat), 88, takes a photo of her home as she stands on a staircase leading down to Lake Michigan in Shelby, south of Ludington. Norma has lived here for 58 years but now bluff erosion threatens to destroy her home and those of her neighbors. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Large sections of concrete patio slide down the bluff toward the icy waters of Lake Michigan below as erosion threatens homes in Shelby, Mich.
Large sections of concrete patio slide down the bluff toward the icy waters of Lake Michigan below as erosion threatens homes in Shelby, Mich. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Scattered boards from now-destroyed retaining walls litter the beach along Lake Michigan in Shelby Township.
Scattered boards from now-destroyed retaining walls litter the beach along Lake Michigan in Shelby Township. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Retaining walls begin to crumble along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby.
Retaining walls begin to crumble along the Lake Michigan shoreline in Shelby. Samantha Madar, Special to The Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich.
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich. Cory Morse, AP
Fullscreen
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich.
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich. Cory Morse, AP
Fullscreen
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich.
Lake Michigan erosion claims Patricia "Tish" Gancer's beach house, pictured on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in White River Township, near Montague, Mich. Cory Morse, AP
Fullscreen
Enormous sand bags, intended to protect the bluff from erosion due to high water levels, have been placed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan to protect houses close to the water in Holland, Mich. Erosion has already washed away the staircases leading down to the water from most of the homes
Enormous sand bags, intended to protect the bluff from erosion due to high water levels, have been placed along the shoreline of Lake Michigan to protect houses close to the water in Holland, Mich. Erosion has already washed away the staircases leading down to the water from most of the homes Scott Faustyn
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    The average monthly precipitation in Detroit for April is 2.9 inches, 3.38 inches in May and 3.52 inches in June, according to the weather service's office White Lake Township.

    cramirez@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/01/forecast-spring-michigan-likely-warmer-wetter/5094092002/