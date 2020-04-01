Spring in Michigan and across the country this year is expected to be warmer than normal, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The agency's Climate Prediction Center is predicting above-average temperatures across the country this spring, as well as above-average precipitation in the central and eastern United States.

"For Michigan and Detroit, the odds there will be a warmer-than-normal spring are stronger than the Upper Peninsula, but not significantly," said Jon Gottschalck, head of Forecast Operations for the National Weather Service's Climate Prediction Center. "That's been the signal or indication for a couple of months now and that hasn't changed too much."

Michigan has an above average probability for a warmer than normal spring. (Photo: NOAA)

Based in Washington, D.C., the center developed the seasonal outlook for the NOAA and is part of the agency.

Gottschalck said temperatures in the eastern half of Michigan's lower peninsula have an above normal chance of being warmer in April, May and June. Temperatures in the Upper Peninsula and the western half of the state's lower peninsula have a near normal chance of being warmer in the next three months.

The outlook doesn't predict exactly how much warmer temperatures will be.

The forecast is based on a few things, including conditions in the tropical Pacific Ocean, the U.S.' long-term trend of warmer-than-normal temperatures and the agency's climate models and statistical forecasting tools, Gottschalck said.

"Every single model that we looked at pointed to a warmer spring across much of the country, including all of Michigan," he said. "The forecasting tools also all favored warmer-than-normal conditions in the Michigan area."

He also said it's important to note the outlook is simply a forecast and could change.

"But right now, this is our best assessment of what we expect this spring," Gottschalck said.

The average monthly temperatures in Detroit for April is 59.1 degrees, 69.9 degrees for May and 79.3 degrees for June, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The warmer temperatures will come on the heels of a warm winter season. "There's been some snow and all that, but overall it was quite warm and considerably warmer than average," Gottschalck said. "This seems to be continuing and there's nothing that points to that changing."

Meanwhile, the Climate Prediction Center also predicts above-average precipitation in the central and eastern United States in its spring outlook. It warns significant rainfall events could trigger flood conditions on top of already saturated soils.

All of Michigan, but especially areas south, have an above average to average probability for wet weather in April, May and June. (Photo: NOAA)

“Nearly every day, dangerous flooding occurs somewhere in the United States and widespread flooding is in the forecast for many states in the months ahead,” Ed Clark, director of NOAA’s National Water Center in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in a statement.

In Michigan, flooding remains a concern for areas near the Great Lakes. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, said last month that its most recent six-month forecast of Great Lakes water levels predicts this year's levels could peak very near last year’s record levels.

The average monthly precipitation in Detroit for April is 2.9 inches, 3.38 inches in May and 3.52 inches in June, according to the weather service's office White Lake Township.

