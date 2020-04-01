In back-to-back TV appearances Wednesday night, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she continues to be concerned about tests and supplies related to the coronavirus outbreak.

She told MSNBC the lack of adequate testing prevents Michigan from knowing how big the problem is in the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on MSNBC speaking about coronavirus measures. (Photo: MSNBC)

Then, appearing on CNN, she said the federal government should use a national approach in distributing supplies so states aren’t forced to fight each other.

“We are already stressed to the limit,” she said. “We are on the upslope and will be for a while.”

She told CNN the patchwork of policies would prolong the crisis.

"This is going to go on longer than it needs to and more lives are going to be lost," she said.

Earlier Wednesday Whitmer declared a state of disaster in Michigan and asked the Legislature to extend Michigan's existing state of emergency and new state of disaster by 70 days.

She has made more than a dozen national TV appearances to discuss Michigan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Her numerous appearances led to clashes with President Trump, whom she had criticized for the lack of speed of his response to the crisis.

The two executives have talked and their sparring has been more muted in the past few days.

On Thursday, commercial and public television stations in Detroit are partnering to hold a live town hall with Whitmer.

The first-time collaboration will air from 7-8 p.m. and include questions collected from residents for Whitmer, who will be joining the town hall from Lansing.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/01/gretchen-whitmer-tv-were-upslope-virus-cases/5109384002/