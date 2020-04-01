Nearly 42% of Michigan households have responded to the 2020 Census as of late last month, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

That's above the national response rate of 36%. The deadline to respond is Aug 14.

April 1 is Census Day. The date is a reference point for the survey, which asks people to count everyone who is living in their household as of April 1, 2020.

Michigan response rates (Photo: Census 2020)

In Metro Detroit, Livingston and Macomb counties lead the area with the highest response rate at 49%, followed by Oakland and Washtenaw counties with 47% and Wayne County with 38%.

Residents can respond by phone, online or by mail. Track response rates for your local community here. Census statistics are crucial in everything from allocating federal funding to assigning seats in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Officials announced that because of the coronavirus outbreak, they would be halting any census field operations until April 15.

Census response rates (Photo: Census 2020)

