A Michigan Department of Corrections officer in Detroit died after contracting the coronavirus.

"We are still learning the details of his passing and are heartbroken by his loss. This is a difficult day for all of us, especially those who worked closely with him over the years," Heidi Washington, director of the department, wrote to staff. "His dedication and commitment to the safety of our state’s residents will not be forgotten and will leave a lasting impact on our department."

The man who died was a transportation officer.

"This virus is unlike any enemy we’ve faced before. Its reach has had no boundaries and it has affected people of all ages and backgrounds," Washington wrote.

The department's wellness team has been made available to staff. One in four employees of the state of Michigan works for the corrections department.

Michigan has about 38,000 prison inmates, and has halted most in-person visits during the outbreak. As of Tuesday morning, 122 inmates had tested positive for coronavirus.

