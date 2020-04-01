Lansing — The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan rose to 337 on Wednesday, the third straight day the state has reported 24-hour highs for new cases and deaths.

As Michigan continues to rank among the top states nationally for coronavirus cases, the Department of Health and Human Services disclosed 78 new deaths and 1,719 new confirmed cases here in a report released Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan now has 9,334 confirmed cases overall, a 22% increase over the 7,615 confirmed cases in Tuesday's report.

But John Ioannidis, professor of medicine and of epidemiology and population health at Stanford University, said the number of infected people in Michigan may be 50 times higher than those who have tested positive here.

It's difficult to conclude as much without blood serum testing confirming individuals have developed the antibodies to prove they’ve been infected, Ioannidis said.

“Right now, shelter in place is the best thing we can do and think positive. Don’t panic,” he said. “It will pass. We just need to wait it out.”

Buy Photo Coronavirus testing on the former grounds of the Michigan State Fair grounds in Detroit, Michigan on March 30, 2020. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

Michigan ranked fourth among all U.S. states for confirmed coronavirus cases as of early Wednesday afternoon, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Michigan was behind New York, New Jersey and California. However, New York is the leader by far with more than 83,000 confirmed cases, according to the Johns Hopkins data.

Similarly, Wayne County, Michigan's most populated county, continued to rank among the top 10 counties nationally for confirmed cases.

As of Wednesday, Wayne County had 48% of the state's total COVID-19 cases. The county has only about 17% of the state's population.

Stephen Hawes, professor and chairman at the University of Washington's Department of Epidemiology, said with the virus, older individuals, individuals with underlying health issues or who are immuno-compromised and smokers are groups that are at greatest risk of becoming infected if exposed.

"To generalize populations at risk, it makes sense that urban areas with large proportions of individuals with underlying health conditions would have the highest potential for transmission/outbreaks," Hawes added Wednesday.

On Monday, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Michigan's chief medical executive, said it would be "several weeks" to the number of COVID-19 cases in the state peaks.

