Rumors of U.S.-Canada border closed to medical professionals 'false'
Detroit — The U.S. border with Canada remains fully operation and open only to essential travel, federal officials said Wednesday.
U.S. Customers and Border Protection said it and numerous other law enforcement agencies across Michigan are getting calls from concerned travelers that the border is shut down to medical professionals.
"These rumors that are currently circulating are false," the agency said in a statement. "The border remains open to all essential travel which includes medical professionals who are vital during these difficult times."
Officials also urge travelers to monitor border wait times at https://bwt.cbp.gov/index.html.
