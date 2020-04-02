The threat of the coronavirus has led Make-A-Wish Michigan to hold off on about 100 wishes, as wish-related travel is suspended.

Sherri Collins, vice president of marketing for Make-A-Wish Michigan, says the non-profit was on pace to grant 450 wishes this fiscal year, which began in September. But the national organization suspended travel on March 10, a situation that will extend "through at least early May" and possibly later.

Spring and summer, Collins says, are the busy seasons for wish-granting.

Michiganians age 2.5 to 18, with a confirmed critical illness who have not been previously granted a wish by a wish-granting organization — this is double-checked — are able to make wishes, Collins said.

The wishes tend to fall into four categories, Collins said:

To go, as when the child requests a trip to Disney World

To have, as when a child requested a red accordion

To meet, as when a child asks to meet someone, whether WWE star John Cena — a prolific wish-fulfiller, who has granted 500 wishes nationally and 19 in Michigan —or the Comerica Park grounds crew

To be, as when a child asked to be turned into a dinosaur

There is a fifth category of request made from time to time: to give, as when a boy asked for a new scoreboard for his high school football team.

While 87% of wishes in Michigan involve travel, and are on hold, those that do not can still be granted.

It usually takes about a year between when a referral is made and the wish is granted. That varies based on the child's condition, seasonality and the ability of the organization to grant the wish. The average wish costs about $10,000 to fulfill.

The coronavirus, which has killed more than 300 people in Michigan, doesn't just affect Make-A-Wish on the wish-granting front; it will have a financial effect as well. Make-A-Wish Michigan has had to turn its May 2-scheduled Walk For Wishes fundraiser at the Detroit Zoo into a virtual event.

The 2019 walk raised $480,000, Collins said. None of the Michigan chapter's $10 million budget comes from state or federal funds, she added.

While wish-granting is on pause, Make-A-Wish is trying to lift the spirits of children whose dreams have been deferred in another way, and is asking the public's help in recording "messages of hope" that will be shown the children.

People interested can learn more at the Make-A-Wish website.

