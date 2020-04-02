Lansing — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan surpassed 10,700 Thursday as Gov. Gretchen Whitmer predicted the "apex" of the virus in the state may not come until the end of the month or early May.

The state reported 1,457 new coronavirus cases and 80 new deaths through data released by the Department of Health and Human Services. Overall, the state has now disclosed 10,791 cases and 417 deaths since confirming its first case on March 10.

Thursday was the fourth day in a row that Michigan posted its highest number yet of new COVID-19 deaths in a 24-hour period. The previous high was 78 on Wednesday.

However, the number of new cases disclosed Thursday, 1,457, was down by more than 250 compared with the number of new cases disclosed Wednesday, 1,719.

The new numbers came less than five hours after Whitmer announced she was suspending face-to-face learning and closing all K-12 buildings for the rest of the school year to stem the spread of COVID-19.

During a press conference, she described Michigan as a "hot spot" for the coronavirus and said the "apex" for the virus in the state wouldn't come until the end of April or early May.

"At this juncture, we think we're probably a good month out from the apex of COVID-19," Whitmer said Thursday. "This disease is spreading very fast here in Michigan."

Michigan continued to rank fourth among all U.S. states for confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Thursday afternoon, according to tracking from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center. Michigan was behind New York, New Jersey and California.

Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, the state's chief medical executive, said Thursday health officials don't know the exact date the peak will come but as of now, the state is still on the "up-slope."

The peak date for use of hospital resources in Michigan is projected to be April 9, according to a model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington’s School of Medicine. That model, which is continually updated, currently projects the peak date for COVID-19 deaths in the state to be April 11.

Buy Photo A protester wearing a medical mask drives around downtown Lansing on Thursday, April 2, 2020. A sign taped to the vehicle calls for "mass testing now." (Photo: Craig Mauger / The Detroit News)

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo told reporters in his state Thursday that the peak of COVID-19 there was seven to 30 days away, according to various models. Cuomo said the differences depend on how the models assess the impact of social distancing restrictions.

In addition to closing schools, Whitmer has previously banned large public gatherings and issued a stay-at-home order that forced nonessential businesses to limit their operations. The stay-at-home order took effect March 24.

As of Wednesday, Michigan had reported testing 29,324 specimen for COVID-19. Of those, 7,158 had tested positive. The testing numbers reported by the Department of Health and Human Services aren't comprehensive.

cmauger@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/02/michigans-covid-19-deaths-hit-417-cases-exceed-10-700/5113221002/