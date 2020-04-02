Michigan State University Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha announced Thursday on Twitter that she has COVID-19 — and took the opportunity to encourage those who have recovered from the virus to potentially help others.

"I tested positive. I'm doing fine," tweeted Hanna-Attisha, a pediatrician who helped uncover the Flint water crisis.

Buy Photo Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha published data about the high levels of lead in the children of Flint. (Photo: Robin Buckson / The Detroit News)

Hanna-Attisha added: "If you are recovering, consider donating your plasma. I just signed up." She ended her tweet with the following hashtags: #StayTheFHome #ICantSmellAnything

Her call for plasma donors refers to researchers and physicians who are recruiting COVID-19 survivors to help in the potential recovery of virus patients with especially dire symptoms. Medical experts hope to use the antibodies from donors to help those who are very sick.

The effort is part of the National Convalescent Plasma Project, made up of physicians and scientists from 34 institutions in 17 states, including Michigan State.

This treatment has been used in the past to treat H1N1, SARS, Middle East Repiratory Syndrome and Spanish flu. The move comes after the FDA approved the expedited use of what is known as convalescent plasma on March 25.

