Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is addressing Michigan residents' questions about the coronavirus and measures she has taken under emergency powers to mitigate the spread of the virus during a one-hour town hall with Detroit television stations.

The first-time collaboration airs from 7-8 p.m. and includes questions collected from residents for Whitmer, who will be joining the town hall from Lansing.

WXYZ-TV’s Carolyn Clifford, WJBK-TV's Huel Perkins and WDIV’-TVs Devin Scillian are hosting the town hall from their studios.

As of Thursday afternoon, Michigan reported 10,791 cases and 417 deaths and that number is expected to increase throughout the month before it starts to dip down again, Whitmer said.

"Every one of these people have a story and have loved ones that can’t even come together to mourn because its too dangerous,” Whitmer said.

While Whitmer noted she extended Wednesday the state of emergency, she said she hasn't yet made a decision whether to extend the state's stay-at-home order past April 13.

"We're looking at it, we're making decisions based on the best information we have," she said.

The state still is in need personal protection gear, testing supplies and health care workers to staff southeast Michigan hospitals and field hospitals such as the nearly 1,000 beds being placed at the TCF Center, Whitmer said.

"This is one of the sure needs that we will have for the state," she said, inviting health care workers from out state and out of state to join Metro Detroit health workers.

"We’ve made it easier for people to join the front lines because we need all hands on deck," Whitmer said.

When asked about the trial use of hydroxychloroquine at some Detroit hospitals, Whitmer clarified earlier state warnings against hoarding that could deprive lupus and rheumatoid arthritis patients who rely on the drug.

"As we know, this is a novel virus and we have to have the mindset that we’re going to be willing to explore what possibilities there are," such as drugs, therapies and antibody testing, Whitmer said.

"I think that there is some great potential here," Whitmer said.

