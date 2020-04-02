Lansing — Michigan will hit its “apex” of COVID-19 cases in late April or early May, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Thursday.

“We’re a good month out from the apex” right now, Whitmer said during a question and answer period with pool reporters.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Michigan reported 9,334 cases and 337 deaths.

"I think it's incumbent on every one of us to remember that each of those people was a Michigander with a story, with a family and friends who can't mourn them as we traditionally would because we can't congregate," Whitmer said.

The state is a "hot spot" for COVID-19 cases and is still on the upswing, she said. No one is immune form the virus, she said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks at a press conference to update the public on the spread of COVID-19 on Monday, March 30, 2020. (Photo: Governor's office photo)

"Each of us responds differently to this disease and that's why we all must act as if we're carrying it and stay home," Whitmer said.

Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said the exact date for the state's peak is not yet known.

"But as of right now we know we are still on the upslope," she said.

The governor also urged legislators not to hold session this coming Tuesday, noting that her most recent executive order extending Michigan's state of disaster and state of emergency declarations do not need immediate action.

The session day would be the first since March 17 and the first since State Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, died of suspected coronavirus.

"I think that it's very inadvisable for them to congregate and to start meeting," Whitmer said.

The Legislature's planned Tuesday meeting comes after the Democratic governor requested the GOP-led chambers extend her emergency declaration by 70 days.

Both chambers were open to an extension of the emergency declaration, but Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said 70 days was "too long."

With the new order Wednesday "they don't have to come back for at least 28 days, but let's make sure when they do come back we have an emergency extension for as long as 70 days if its necessary. If it's not, great, but let's go the route we need to, to protect people," Whitmer said.

Some hospitals are running low on certain medical supplies, such as masks, gowns, sedation medications or ventilators, Khaldun said. The state will likely need more field hospitals than the 1,000 beds currently being set up at the TCF Center in Detroit, she said.

“We know that many of our hospitals on the front lines taking care of patients are at capacity right now," Khaldun said. "Intensive care units are full.”

The state also put a call out to nurses and doctors available and willing to lend a hand at field hospitals such as the TCF Center. Another one is supposed to be done at the University of Michigan.

A study from the University of Washington over the weekend estimated Michigan's deaths would peak on April 8, but the date has been pushed out to April 11 in recent days as the study is updated with recent case information from Michigan.

“The next several weeks are going to be very difficult, some of the most difficult we’ve ever faced,” Khaldun said. "I encourage everyone to take this seriously and to heed the governor’s executive order to stay home.”

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/02/whitmer-state-could-hit-covid-19-apex-late-april-early-may/5111348002/