Lansing — The president of the Michigan State Medical Society said Friday he supports the general public's use of "cloth or homemade masks" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A woman wears a mask and gloves while carrying toilet paper across the street in San Francisco, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. (Photo: Jeff Chiu, AP)

In a statement, Medical Society President Dr. Mohammed Arsiwala said Michigan doctors support people wearing the masks while they're in public "as an added precaution in protecting others from COVID-19."

"With that said, we ask that the general public continue to refrain from purchasing N95 respirators and surgical masks," Arsiwala added. "With supplies already severely strained, it’s critical this kind of equipment is reserved for the physicians and health care workers on the front lines providing care to Michigan’s patients.

"For members of the general public who are being vigilant about social distancing and frequent hand washing, a homemade cloth mask is certainly an appropriate added layer of protection."

Arsiwala issued the statement as the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan grew to 12,744 on Friday with 1,953 new cases, the largest jump in a 24-hour period the state has seen yet.

Jocelynn Brown models her handmade coronavirus face masks. (Photo: State of Michigan)

A person who wants to wear a mask should wash their hands with soap and water before putting it on, Arsiwala said. The mask should completely cover the person's mouth and nose, "ensuring there are no gaps between your face and the mask," he added.

People should also avoid touching their faces while wearing masks and should clean their hands after removing the masks, according to the doctor's guidance.

Likewise, Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, touted the idea of people wearing cloth masks in a Friday interview. With a high rate of infections, wearing a mask is something people can take control of to limit the spread of the virus, Shirkey said.

