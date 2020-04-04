A retired Michigan State Police trooper has died from COVID-19, just days after his wife died of the same virus.

Retired Sgt. JJ Smith passed away Friday night, the Michigan State Police said in a post on Twitter Saturday. His wife Gloria died last week.

“We have seen many numbers of who has this virus, who has survived and worst of all who has died,” the MSP Metro Detroit post said on Twitter. “That number hit home to us here as retired Sgt. JJ Smith lost his battle to COVID-19 overnight.”

We have seen many numbers of who has this virus, who has survived and worst of all who has died. That number hit home to us here as retired Sgt. JJ Smith lost his battle to COVID-19 overnight. His wife Gloria passed from COVID-19 just last week. pic.twitter.com/tblBCBb3Gx — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 4, 2020

The department encouraged residents to stay home and stay safe under the governor's stay-at-home executive order.

“All of us in the Second (District) feel that pain so many have already felt,” the department said. “We also feel joy remembering them and the memories we have of them. RIH JJ and Gloria we miss you!”

Lt. Mike Shaw, a department spokesman, said the agency would make no further comment Saturday on Smith’s death.

The state on Saturday reported 540 people have died from COVID-19 and 14,225 have confirmed cases of the virus.

Modeling out of a Washington state research group predicts the state’s coronavirus caseload will peak next week, but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s administration has said the “apex” will arrive by late April, early May.

