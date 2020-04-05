The head of Michigan’s largest health care system on Sunday called for a more accurate and transparent daily COVID-19 statewide hospital census.

Beaumont Health CEO John Fox urged the state of Michigan to require health systems statewide to share more complete data with each other and be more transparent with the public. As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Beaumont is caring for 1,074 confirmed COVID-19 patients systemwide, Fox said

Buy Photo Exterior photo of Beaumont Hospital from the 13 Mile Road entrance. March, 31, 2020, Royal Oak, Mi. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

"Some other health systems in our region are also seeing large numbers of COVID-19 patients," Fox said in a statement. "However, without an accurate daily census report that indicates how many COVID-19 confirmed patients are in each hospital and how many in each hospital are still awaiting test results, it is impossible to know how different parts of Michigan are being affected by the virus."

Fox said about half of the patients in Beaumont hospitals that are tested for COVID-19 are confirmed as positive.

"Even with the limited information we have, we know southeast Michigan is the state’s ground zero for the pandemic,” Fox said.

Fox said "in the spirit of transparency," Beaumont began sharing a daily update of its COVID-19 patients on March 19, six days after the health system’s first confirmed case on March 13.

State officials could not immediately be reached Sunday for comment.

Beginning Sunday, Fox said Beaumont will share additional data on its website daily and post a graph to show the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the Beaumont system.

“Beaumont believes the state needs to collect accurate, real-time data from all hospitals across Michigan and share it in an open and transparent way, just as we have been doing at Beaumont Health,” Fox said.

“As the state’s largest health system, we have been advocating for this both publicly and behind the scenes," Fox said. "This is an unprecedented situation. Faster action is needed to ensure we can care for the influx of COVID-19 patients over the next few weeks and months, in addition to those we serve who need emergency or trauma care, have heart attacks, give birth or need other truly emergent medical services.”

Michigan now has more than 15,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as the number of deaths reported in Detroit spiked Sunday.

The numbers and data posted on Beaumont.org/coronavirus are a daily snapshot in time, Fox said.

The health system is also relying upon several predictive models which currently forecast a surge of patients will hit Beaumont and other health systems later this month or in early May, he said.

“We also remain concerned that the absence of adequate data and a state-enabled patient load-balancing system could result in additional and avoidable risks for patients,” Fox said.

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Director Robert Gordon issued an emergency order March 24 requiring "timely" reporting by hospitals of resources such as bed capacity, staffing shortages and inventory of personal protective equipment, ventilators and other supplies.

The Detroit News reported on March 30 that the COVID-19 pandemic has forged unprecedented cooperation between Metro Detroit health systems on potential treatments for the respiratory illness but also created tension as they coordinate how to spread patients in crowded facilities to less-filled ones across Michigan.

Fox told The News at the time that the effort at balancing patient loads across hospital systems “is not going smoothly."

“Right now, it’s a function of luck” if another hospital will open its doors to transfers, Fox told The News on March 30, "or the medical directors have to ask and beg and cajole, and it’s not effective.” He blamed the problem on a combination of incomplete data being provided by some hospitals to the state and worry among relief hospitals of quickly being overwhelmed by the transfers.

Beaumont is Michigan's largest health system with 3,108 beds across its hospitals in Royal Oak, Troy, Dearborn, Farmington Hills, Wayne, Trenton and Taylor and Grosse Pointe, according to 2017 reports compiled by Michigan health care analyst Allan Baumgarten.

jchambers@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/05/beaumont-ceo-presses-state-require-more-transparent-covid-19-data/2951421001/