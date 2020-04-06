Buy Photo Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit on Mar. 31, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

More than 600 employees at the Henry Ford Health System have tested positive for COVID-19, the Detroit-based system's Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Adnan Munkarah said Monday.

The 600 to 700 workers who have tested positive for the virus reflect the total since the hospital began tracking March 12, Munkarah said during a call with reporters. The number of infected workers represents about 2% of the five-hospital health system's 31,600 employees.

That number does not reflect the current number of employees in quarantine, according to the system. It is not clear whether those employees contracted the virus while at work or through community spread.

The Metro Detroit health system has been one of those hardest hit by the virus as it deals with daily influxes of Detroit area patients.

More than 80% of the state’s more than 17,220 cases have been centered in the Metro Detroit counties of Wayne, Oakland and Macomb, taxing hospital systems like Henry Ford, Beaumont Health and the Detroit Medical Center.

As of Saturday, at least 3,768 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 across the state, 1,383 on ventilators and 89% of those hospitalized are in Metro Detroit, Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said.

As the patient burden at Metro Detroit hospitals grows, so do increasing concerns among employees who, at times, are having to reuse personal protection equipment because of expected shortages.

On Tuesday, 53-year-old Lisa Ewald, a longtime registered nurse with Henry Ford Health System, died in her Dearborn home after testing positive for the virus.

On Friday, Royal Oak-based Beaumont told employees that those wishing to avoid working with COVID-19 patients would have to voluntarily resign, making them ineligible for unemployment or future re-employment with the eight-hospital system. The policy made exceptions for those with medical conditions, including pregnancy.

On Sunday night, a group of night shift emergency room nurses were told to leave DMC's Sinai-Grace hospital in Detroit after they staged a sit-in to demand more support to treat a surge of COVID-19 patients.

At Henry Ford Health, the number of patients has been steady, but the hospital system also has seen patients recovering to the point of discharge.

Roughly eight in 10 of the COVID-19 patients in the health system's intensive care units are on ventilators, Munkarah said. On average those patients have required ventilator support for eight to nine days.

The system's hospitals will need more ventilators if its numbers continue to increase and has already repurposed anesthesia equipment to meet some of its needs.

Meeting personal protection equipment needs is a "daily battle," Henry Ford Health Chief Operating Officer Bob Riney said. But contributions from companies such as Ford Motor, DTE Energy and General Motors have "taken us from being in a catastrophic situation to one that just needs to be monitored."

The hospital has discharged roughly 770 patients who had been treated for COVID-19, Munkarah said.

"We are very happy to see that happening," he said.

