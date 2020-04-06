Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and her Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun on Monday at set to address Michigan's continued response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The press conference is the latest of several Whitmer and Khaldun have held since Michigan's first two confirmed coronavirus cases were announced March 10.

Whitmer has since used the press conferences largely to announce emergency executive orders that have closed K-12 schools, banned gatherings of more than 50 people, closed restaurants and bars, and prohibited people from leaving their homes for non-essential duties.

Whitmer's stay-at-home order expires April 13 and her closure of bars and restaurants expires the same day.

As of Sunday afternoon, Michigan reported more than 15,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, the nation's third highest state total. The Detroit Health Department reported another 588 cases of COVID-19 since Saturday and 38 additional Detroit deaths, raising the city's death toll to 167.

Some Metro Detroit hospitals are at or near capacity under the strain of increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients.

Beaumont CEO John Fox over the weekend complained the state's data has been insufficient to determine proper distribution of patients across hospital systems, even after the state ordered hospitals to submit daily data and use that to balance patient loads across the region.

Fox made a similar argument to The Detroit News on March 30, arguing that “right now, it’s a function of luck” if another hospital will open its doors to transfers “or the medical directors have to ask and beg and cajole, and it’s not effective.” He blamed the problem on a combination of incomplete data provided by some hospitals to the state and worry among relief hospitals of quickly being overwhelmed by the transfers.

At the Sunday White House briefing, Vice President Mike Pence vowed that "Michigan and Illinois are in the forefront of our thinking. And at the president's direction, we're going to make sure the people of Illinois, the people of Michigan have the resources, equipment and support that they need."

At the same briefing, Veterans Affairs Secretary Robert Wilkie said the VA hospitals in Detroit and Ann Arbor would open intensive care unit and acute care beds but didn't specify a number. He also said a pharmaceutical trailer would be made available at the TCF Center in Detroit, which is being used as an alternate care facility to help with overflow patients from hospitals.

