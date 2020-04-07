Starting Tuesday, Kroger is further limiting the number of people at its stores to boost social distancing amid COVID-19 concerns, company officials announced this week.

The standard building capacity for a grocery store had been one person per 60 square feet, but the new capacity limits means a single person per 120 square feet, according to a statement from the company.

"Kroger's introduction of customer capacity limits is one more way we are doing our part to flatten the curve while operating as an essential business, providing our customers with access to fresh, affordable food and products," said Mary Ellen Adcock, Kroger's senior vice president of operations, in the release. "During this national pandemic, we are committed to adopting preventive measures to help protect the safety and health of our associates, customers and communities."

Kroger plans to monitor the number of customers using its QueVision technology, which counts patrons entering and exiting stores, according to the release.

The move follows others Kroger, which has nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states, launched recently to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, including cutting hours.

It also comes as Michigan COVID-19 cases climb. The state now has 18,970 confirmed cases of the virus and 845 deaths, according to data released by the Department of Health and Human Services.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website on Tuesday listed 374,329 cases and 12,064 deaths nationwide as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

