The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for southern Washtenaw County and all of Monroe County as potentially damaging weather moved into southeast Michigan Tuesday night.

In its warnings, the weather service said the storm carries the possibility of 60 mph winds and ping pong-sized hail.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Ann Arbor MI, Ypsilanti MI, Brighton MI until 9:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/6y9E4tJVUI — NWS Detroit (@NWSDetroit) April 8, 2020

Other areas in Metro Detroit are under a severe thunderstorm watch, which is in effect until 1 a.m. for Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee and Monroe counties.

After reaching a high of 66 at Detroit Metro Airport on Tuesday, temperatures are set to drop around 50 overnight. The normal low is in the mid-30s, NWS data records show.

The forecast calls for mostly sunny skies on Wednesday and highs near 64, nearly 10 degrees above average, before rain returns at night.

The rest of the work week is expected to be cooler. The weather service predicts the mercury topping out in the 40s on Thursday and Friday.

