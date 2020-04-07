The University of Michigan is contacting nearly 7,000 former student athletes who were on campus with Dr. Robert E. Anderson and asking them to speak with investigators if they were sexually abused by him, or know anything pertinent to an investigation that has launched.

UM Athletic Director Warde Manuel will send the letter to every former student athlete who was on campus from the mid-1960s to the early 2000s. He will send the letter via email to every student for whom the university has an email address — about 4,400 students. Manuel will also send a letter via the U.S. postal service to 6,800 students. Some will get both.

The letter will inform the students of the investigation being conducted by an outside firm the university has hired, WilmerHale, into alleged sexual misconduct by Anderson — the former director of University Health Service and team physician of the UM Athletic Department, who has been accused publicly and in lawsuits of sexual abuse. He worked at UM from 1968-2003 and died in 2008.

Dr. Robert E. Anderson (Photo: Robert Kalmbach, Bentley Historical Library)

“WilmerHale’s mission is to follow the facts wherever they may lead in order to help the university understand how the abuse that has been reported could have occurred," according to part of the letter, published Tuesday in the University Record, a UM publication for faculty and staff.

"That knowledge will allow the university to better prevent abuse from happening in the future.”

Manuel's letter also addresses confidentiality.

“WilmerHale will not disclose to the university or anyone else the names of any person who provides information in the investigation and WilmerHale will protect the identity and confidentiality of former patients and witnesses to the greatest extent permitted by law,” Manuel wrote.

WilmerHale will release a "non-privileged report" about the investigation into Anderson after it is completed, and it will release it to the public at the same time it is released to the University of Michigan Regents, UM officials said last month.

Some lawyers who represent alleged victims of Anderson pushed back on the investigation when the university announced a WilmerHale engagement letter because it will be conducted under attorney-client privilege, which lawyer Sarah Klein said "doesn't protect victims, it protects institutions." But UM Regent Chair Ron Weiser, who was abused by Anderson, called the report, "the most transparent report anybody is going to have."

WilmerHale is also conducting an investigation of former Provost Martin Philbert, who was put on leave in January amid allegations of sexual misconduct and has since been removed from his post.

►READ: Everything we know about the sexual abuse investigations at University of Michigan

Allegations against Anderson emerged in February, when former UM student Robert Julian Stone came forward and shared his story about allegedly being assaulted by Anderson in 1971 during medical care and at the same time he was coming out as gay.

Since then, scores of others have come forward and reported abuse by Anderson, including gay men who weren't athletes at the school. Thomas Easthope, then UM associate director of students, fired Anderson in 1979 for "fooling around with male students" in exam rooms but the doctor stayed on at UM for another 24 years, according to a UM police investigation.

Easthope was alerted by someone who said the doctor had harmed many in the gay community. It is unclear if the university would be attempting to reach out to them regarding abuse by Anderson.

UM has set up a call center for the investigation at 855-336-5900, which is staffed Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

More than 159 calls have come in to the university regarding Anderson as of March 12, the latest figures that UM has released.

UM is also asking people to contact WilmerHale directly at 877-428-9667 or UofM@wilmerhale.com.

The university is also providing counseling to alleged victims facilitated by the national firm Praesidium. Call 888-961-9273 for more information.

