Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer revealed Tuesday that there had been 118 more COVID-19 deaths in Michigan, a total that would represent the second day in a row with a 24-hour high for deaths tied to the virus.

In a call with reporters, she described the day as "another tough 24 hours here in Michigan."

On Monday, the state's COVID-19 death toll reached 727 with 110 new deaths. With the deaths Whitmer disclosed Tuesday afternoon, the total would reach 845.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a televised update on COVID-19. (Photo: Courtesy of the Governor's Office)

"We are still in the early up-slope of what is going to hit Michigan incredibly hard," the governor said. "This novel virus has no cure and no vaccine."

Whitmer also said 1,749 more people had tested positive for the virus in the state, which would push the overall total for confirmed cases to nearly 19,000.

Michigan has the third most COVID-19 cases and deaths of any state in country, according to the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

As of March 31 — seven days ago — Michigan reported just 259 total deaths.

"Each of these numbers is a person," Whitmer told reporters Tuesday. "It's a Michigander who had a story and has a family who can't mourn the way that we're used to mourning because they can't get together safely."

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases data on new coronavirus cases and deaths each day at about 3 p.m.

