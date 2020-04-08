Lansing — Michigan's Unemployment Insurance Agency is adding staff and increasing hours to handle the increase in workers filing claims due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“Thank you to Michigan’s working families for their patience as the UIA continues to provide emergency financial assistance during this unprecedented increase in unemployment claims,” Jeff Donofrio, director of the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity, said in a statement. “We continue to ramp up our services to make sure every eligible Michigander receives their benefits as quickly as possible and we’re asking workers to please reserve the phone lines for those who cannot go online or are having trouble with their account."

The agency has extended call center hours by an hour every day, officials said. The center hours are 8 a.m.– 6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 7 a.m.– 2 p.m. Saturdays.

People in call center and online chat queues before closing time will have their calls or chats resolved that day, officials said.

They also said the UIA continues to increase call center resources and has nearly quadrupled staffing levels over the last several weeks. About 300 workers were taking calls as of March 30, it said. An estimated 500 workers will be dedicated to the call center by the end of this week, according to the UIA. Hundreds of additional staff will be added to the call center in the coming weeks. Normal staffing levels are around 130 employees.

The best way to file claims is online at www.Michigan.gov/UIA, where the process takes on average 20-25 minutes.

For filing claims online, workers should:

►Use off-peak times 8 p.m.– 8 a.m.

►Last names beginning with letters A-L: file claims on Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays.

►Last names beginning with letters M-Z: file claims on Sundays, Tuesdays, or Thursdays.

►Saturdays will be available for anyone to accommodate those who could not file during their allotted window.

To file through the call center at (866) 500-0017:

►Last names beginning with letters A-L: call Mondays and Wednesdays between 8 a.m.– 6 p.m.

►Last names beginning with letters M-Z: call Tuesdays and Thursdays between 8 a.m.–6 p.m.

►Fridays between 8 a.m.–6 p.m. and Saturdays between 7 a.m.–2 p.m. are open for anyone who could not file on their allotted days.

Nearly two weeks ago, state officials asked unemployed workers to file the schedule when filing claims because of demand.

