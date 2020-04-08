For youngsters worried the coronavirus pandemic will keep the Easter Bunny and Tooth Fairy from their duties, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has a message: They're still working.

Leaders everywhere have heard a few concerns from children, so I wanted to be sure to address two important topics with our kids— the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. Posted by Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

She issued a statewide executive order last month that allows only residents considered essential workers to venture out.

In a lighthearted video posted Wednesday on Facebook, Whitmer said she "spoke with the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy to let them know that they are essential workers and they can still keep doing their jobs even though the rest of us are staying home. They’re following all of the procedures we gave them to make sure they can stay safe and healthy."

That comes with a catch, though, she added.

"Now, they did let us know that there was an increase in demand for the goodies that they leave behind for you all, so they may need to make some substitutions for this year’s treats," the governor said while holding her dog, Kevin. "But they are excited to visit you and simply ask that you be sure to listen to your parents. Make sure you wash your hands so that you can stay happy and stay healthy."

The clip came a day before Whitmer was expected to announce an extension to the state's stay-home order, which expires April 13.

She tightened the stay-home order last week with further restrictions for people exposed to COVID-19 or feeling symptoms of COVID-19. The order also prevented employers from retaliating against workers who had to stay home.

The announcement coincides with Michigan reporting 20,346 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 959 deaths through Wednesday. There were 1,376 new daily cases Wednesday, the smallest 24-hour increase since March 31, state data show.

