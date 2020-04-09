Lansing — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan hit 21,504 Thursday, but the total for new cases reported in the last 24 hours dropped for the second straight day.

The state reported only 1,158 new cases Thursday, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. The death toll increased by 117 to 1,076.

The numbers come a day after Michigan reported an eight-day low in new cases in a 24-hour period Wednesday with only 1,376 new cases disclosed that day.

Some officials have found reason for hope in this week's case totals, but others have urged caution, saying it will take time to determine whether Michigan has truly hit a turning point.

"No single day can be considered significant as daily case numbers can be impacted by many external factors," said Lynn Sutfin, spokeswoman for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. "It’s consistent trends over time that we look for to determine changes."

According to current modeling from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Michigan's peak for hospital use came Tuesday and its peak for COVID-19 deaths will be Thursday.

But other models, including some cited by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, suggest Michigan's peak won't come until late April or early May.

The City of Detroit — one of the hardest hit cities in the country — reported 249 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, 84 fewer cases in a 24-hour period than were reported the day prior.

"We are seeing the line, the curve, beginning to flatten out," Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said during a Wednesday news conference.

Michigan began releasing Wednesday new information on individuals with COVID-19 who've recovered from the virus, testing data by region and patients in the hospital.

As of Friday, 56 people in the state who are confirmed to have the virus have survived 30 days from the onset of their illness.

