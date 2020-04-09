With sports on an indefinite hiatus because of the novel coronavirus, it was a matter of time before something had to fill the void.

That something is the NBA’s HORSE Challenge, which will include Pistons icon Chauncey Billups, along with All-Stars Chris Paul and Trae Young and the Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine. The eight-person competition also will feature newly-elected Hall of Famer Tamika Catchings and WNBA All-Star Allie Quigley, and will be televised Sunday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Chauncey Billups (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Because of social distancing, each competitor will participate at his or her home court.

The winner gets bragging rights; State Farm will donate more than $200,000 to help charities responding to coronavirus.

In the first round, Billups will face Young and Catchings will challenge Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley Jr. In the other quarterfinals, it’s LaVine vs. former NBA All-Star Paul Pierce and Paul vs. Quigley. The quarterfinals will be Sunday with the semifinals on April 16 at 9 p.m. The championship will follow on ESPN.

The rules follow the familiar court game with players announcing shot attempts that the competitor must mimic. A coin toss will determine which player goes first.

