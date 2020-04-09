Lansing — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer extended Michigan's stay-at-home order Thursday through April 30 but added more restrictions that prohibit additional commercial activities as well as travel between homes as the state continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first-term Democratic governor issued a new order that continues to require residents to stay inside their homes unless they have to leave to exercise, travel for an essential job, care for a loved one or pick up necessary supplies, such as groceries or medicine.

But the new stay-at-home order imposes new restrictions that weren't in first one on March 23. Beginning Friday, people aren't allowed to travel between homes they own, and large retail stores must cordon off areas dedicated to furniture, gardening and paint, which aren't viewed as essential supplies.

"Michigan has the third highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country, and we’re still on the upswing," Whitmer said in a Thursday statement. "We must continue to do everything we can to slow the spread and protect our families."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a televised update on COVID-19. (Photo: Courtesy of the Governor's Office)

Whitmer's new stay-at-home order imposes additional restrictions to reduce crowds in stores.

Large stores will have to limit the number of people inside their facilities to no more than four customers for every 1,000 square feet of customer floor space, according to the governor's office. Small stores must limit capacity to 25% of the total occupancy limits, including employees, under the fire codes, the release said.

"To regulate entry, stores must establish lines with markings for patrons to enable them to stand at least six feet apart from one another while waiting," Whitmer's office said in a statement. "Large stores must also close areas of the store that are dedicated to carpeting, flooring, furniture, garden centers, plant nurseries or paint."

Stores of more than 50,000 square feet also must create at least two hours per week of dedicated shopping time for vulnerable populations: people over 60, pregnant women and those with chronic conditions.

Whitmer's latest order drew immediate criticism from some Republican lawmakers.

"Gov. Whitmer’s decision to extend the order for another three weeks without common-sense revisions will unnecessarily hurt regions of our state and sectors of our economy that can operate safely," Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, said in a statement.

Whitmer announced her initial "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order on March 23. The order, which took effect March 24, requires most businesses to limit their operations unless they are involved with "critical infrastructure."

The order has now been in effect for 16 days. Over that time, the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths have climbed in Michigan, which ranks third among all states for confirmed cases and deaths.

As of Wednesday, the state had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 959 deaths. However, the number of new cases reported Wednesday was an eight-day low for new cases in a 24-hour period. And some Republicans have called on Whitmer to begin loosening restrictions on businesses.

Shirkey and House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, have both argued in recent days that the state should begin determining which businesses can operate safely instead of letting only those deemed essential to stay open.

"We cannot sacrifice our economy for a disease that we know is going to be here for a while," Shirkey said in a teleconference with the Small Business Association of Michigan Wednesday. "And all we need to do is be smart about it."

He added later, "If we try to achieve zero risk, particularly in this environment, we will end up with one guaranteed outcome: zero freedoms and zero liberties."

But it could be a while before the Legislature can have a direct say in the matter. On Tuesday, lawmakers extended the governor's emergency declaration by 23 days to April 30. The declaration gives the governor power to take unilateral steps to combat the virus.

The governor has the power to issue a stay-at-home order past the April 30 expiration date set by the Legislature. However, the order would no longer be in effect if lawmakers let the emergency declaration expire on April 30, said Gideon D'Assandro, spokesman for the House Republicans.

Stephen Hawes, an epidemiology professor at the University of Washington, cautioned Wednesday that lifting population-based interventions aimed at limiting the spread of the virus early, like a stay-at-home order, could result in future upticks in case numbers.

"(T)hat will be the challenge for policy-makers moving forward as populations begin to experience a decline of infections and deaths," Hawes said.

