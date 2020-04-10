Michigan hospitals and other health care providers will receive $936 million in federal funding under coronavirus relief legislation passed last month, officials said Friday.

The funding, announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, is part of $30 billion for hospitals nationwide as part of the CARES Act.

In a news release, the department said the relief funds will go to hospitals and providers that are enrolled in Medicare, with payments based on their share of fee-for-service reimbursements last year.

"This funding will help Michigan hospitals who have been hit hard by the pandemic," U.S. Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland, said in a statement. "It's also vital support for our rural hospitals who need this extra assistance to care for Coronavirus patients, as well as the daily health needs of the communities they serve."

