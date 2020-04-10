Lansing — Nearly all of Michigan's health insurance companies have agreed to waive copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatments, state officials said Friday.

“Michiganders that are fighting for their lives should not have the extra burden of fighting with their health insurer to cover the costs of their care,” Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said in a statement. “I am thankful that health insurers agreed to cover Michiganders’ coinsurance, deductibles, and copays as we fight this virus.”

Consumers with individual and group health plans with the companies will not be charged cost-sharing for coronavirus-related medical treatment, such as primary care visits, laboratory testing, emergency room visits, ambulance services, and FDA-approved medications and vaccines for COVID-19 when they become available, according to the Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services which worked with the Whitmer Administration and insurers to waive the costs.

Last week, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, the state's largest health insurance company, said it is waving all member copays, deductibles and coinsurance for COVID-19 testing and treatment through June 30.

Insurers that have agreed to waive cost-sharing are:

► Aetna Better Health of Michigan

► Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, MI Blue Cross Complete

► HAP, Alliance Health

► Humana Insurance

► McLaren Health Plan

► Meridian Health Plan

► Molina Healthcare Michigan

► Physicians Health Plan (PHP)

► Priority Health, Priority Health Insurance Co., Priority Health Choice, Total Health Care

► United Healthcare Insurance, United Healthcare Community Plan

Residents with questions about their specific coverage should contact their health plan.

