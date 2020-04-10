Lansing — Self-employed workers and independent contractors in Michigan affected by the COVID-19 pandemic can apply for unemployment assistance beginning at 8 a.m. Monday.

Under the $2 trillion federal relief package, workers on state unemployment have already begun receiving a $600 federal weekly payment that's in addition to their normal state benefit amount, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's office.

Newly eligible self-employed workers, gig workers, independent contractors and low-wage workers can begin receiving their state benefit amount — paid with federal funds — and the $600 federal payment as early as April 20.

"We will do everything we can to continue providing emergency financial assistance as quickly as possible to the Michigan working families who have lost income as a result of COVID-19," Whitmer said in a statement.

During a pandemic that's closed businesses and spurred Whitmer to issue a stay-at-home order, record numbers of Michigan residents are filing for unemployment. More than 815,000 people filed jobless claims here between March 15 and April 4.

Filing online is the fastest way to access these benefits, according to the governor's office. Workers should use the Unemployment Insurance Agency's daily filing schedule based on their last names.

Self-employed workers, gig workers, independent contractors and low-wage workers who have previously applied for unemployment benefits and have been denied should login to their accounts to complete the next steps for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, according to the state.

"They should not file a new claim, as that may delay the time it takes to get their benefits," says the governor's office.

All newly eligible workers will need to provide proof of income to receive the maximum amount they are entitled. This could include W-2s, 1099 tax forms, and pay stubs. These workers will begin receiving federal benefits as early as April 20 after their bi-weekly certification.

