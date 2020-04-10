Michigan State University and Lansing’s Sparrow Health System have developed a new way to sanitize N95 respirator masks so they may be recycled for medical personnel amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If approved by federal regulators, the process could be replicated across the country using commercial-grade ovens and thereby helping with the shortage of N95 masks.

A worker removes a dirty N95 mask from packaging before beginning the decontamination process at MSU Extension's Food Processing and Innovation Center. (Photo: Michigan State University Extension)

MSU Extension this week submitted an emergency application to the Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of its protocol, which includes heating the N95s to a certain temperature to kill off contaminants, including the virus that causes COVID-19.

The proposal also details a system for tracking the masks to ensure the sanitized mask is returned to the same medical or health care worker that previously used it to further reduce the risk of exposure.

“Once we get approval from the FDA, then we can go into full production at our facility decontaminating masks 24-7," said Jeffrey W. Dwyer, director of the MSU Extension.

"What makes our protocol somewhat unique is this is a protocol that can be adapted and adopted by others to decontaminate masks in their communities. ... There are thousands of these types of commercial ovens across the United States."

The spiral oven at MSU Extension's Food Processing and Innovation Center can decontaminate a few hundred masks an hour for medical personnel, Dwyer said.

The ability to sanitize and reuse the masks could help hospitals and states struggling to restock their supply of the N95 masks, which are high demand globally amid the pandemic because they filter out 95 percent of small particles including viruses.

Hard-hit hospitals in southeast Michigan have begun rationing N95 masks, and the Michigan Hospital Association said this week that some hospitals have only a three days' worth supply of protective health gear for their employees treating COVID-19 patients.

With the U.S. national stockpile of emergency supplies depleted, Michigan officials, lawmakers and hospital systems went hunting for new sources of N95s. They encountered supply-chain delays and bottlenecks in China, where many of the masks are manufactured.

That's why U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin knew MSU's decontamination protocol could be a game changer when she heard about it.

"I called the president of MSU, and I said your work has become so much more important in the last 96 hours," said Slotkin, whose district includes the university.

"I need you to have everyone in over the weekend. I need you to be working double time. I need that application into the FDA. And they did it."

Slotkin, a Holly Democrat, enlisted the help of Republican Rep. Fred Upton, former chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee, to call high-level FDA officials' attention to the emergency application with the goal of expediting the approval process.

Upton said he spoke Thursday with the head of the agency's device division, Jeffrey Shuren, who said a reviewer had already been assigned to the request.

"He's well-aware of the application. He thought it looked very promising," said Upton, who has worked with Shuren previously.

He said MSU's application is among 42 the FDA is looking at concerning the recycling of personal protective equipment. Upton hopes the application can be approved within a couple days.

"With this, you could go beyond the single-use standard that otherwise is required for a lot of the personal protective equipment," Upton said. "This could be a real breakthrough in terms of what we want to see happen."

Emergency use authorization from the FDA would give hospitals and medical providers the confidence of knowing it's safe to reuse a mask that's gone through MSU's decontamination protocol while maintaining the mask's structural integrity, Slotkin said.

"So they can go home and talk to their families feeling like they were protected. We owe them that," she said. "And we made sure that no one was taking a patent. That this would be publicly available information."

Under the protocol, a hospital employee would label his or her mask with their name and floor. The hospital would collect the masks and check them for holes, tears and other physical damage, discarding the worst.

At MSU's facility, the masks would be put through the spiral oven in batches for 45 minutes and emerge on on the other side, where they would be sealed inside an individual plastic bag and placed into a box, Dwyer said.

MSU has developed a process for decontaminating N95 respirator masks using a commercial oven like this spiral oven. (Photo: Kurt Stepnitz)

The masks would sit for three days as a back stop in case any COVID-19 virus survived the oven before being returned to the floor of the hospital and the individual employee for whom they were fitted, Dwyer said.

The masks can go through decontamination on multiple occasions, he added.

"We believe most of our hospital partners will use these as excellent decontaminated masks that can go back to the original user if new N95 masks are no longer available. And as you know, that’s already happening in many places," Dwyer said.

MSU's protocol differs from processes that hospitals are experimenting with to decontaminate N95 masks involving a vaporized hydrogen peroxide solution. There's a question about how easy it would be to scale up that process, Dwyer said.

"The VHP process requires three things that aren’t on every street corner: specialized equipment, a sealed-off place to do it, and people who are trained in specific handling of chemicals," he said.

By contrast, across the country there are thousands of the types of commercial ovens that MSU is using for its protocol.

Slotkin said she's already working to identify similar-style commercial ovens in the state of Michigan, including at food companies like Kellogg's and inside hospital cafeterias.

"So that when and if the FDA approves this, it can be scaled, and suddenly we can control the supply — or at least part of the supply of masks for our own people," she said.

