The University of Michigan hospital system has postponed the opening of its field hospital because the curve of coronavirus cases “is significantly flattening.”

The Ann Arbor university announced in late March that it would open a field hospital at the indoor track at the South Athletics Facility on State Street. The site was supposed to open Friday, but now those plans are on hold, said Mary Masson, a spokeswoman for Michigan Medicine.

Buy Photo The Michigan Union is located on the campus of the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor, January 9, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

“It appears from current COVID-19 cases and modeling that the curve is significantly flattening,” Masson said. “We are in communication with state officials to coordinate and determine future need. “

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer relied in part on UM modeling when she announced Thursday that she would extend and tighten restrictions on non-essential travel and work through April 30.

Whitmer referenced the UM study in a slide show during her broadcast address.

The slide showed state coronavirus cases peaking in late April if social distancing ended Monday as planned. The peak moved to mid-June to late June if social distancing measures were extended to May 3 because the growth of cases would slow, alleviating pressure on hospitals, and hit the apex six to eight weeks later.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan hit 21,504 as of Thursday, while the number of deaths rose to 1,076.

Roughly 80% of the state's cases are concentrated in the Metro Detroit counties of Macomb, Oakland and Wayne, but Thursday's case increase marked the smallest since March 30.

Washtenaw County has 635 confirmed cases and 15 deaths.

Statewide, the increase in cases Thursday was the smallest single-day increase since March 31, but the 117-death increase was the second largest single-day jump in deaths yet.

“We are seeing some very early data that suggests the growth rate for positive cases may be slowing,” Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun said Thursday. “But there’s still not enough testing happening across our state.”

The announcement by UM comes as a field hospital at the TCF Center in Detroit takes in its first 25 COVID-19 patients Friday and work is set to begin work Saturday on a second field hospital at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

According to a study from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington, Michigan hit peak hospital resource use Tuesday and hit peak deaths on Thursday.

Other scenarios referenced by the governor from Covid Act Now predict the state will hit peak coronavirus cases in June.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/10/um-delays-field-hospital-use-amid-significantly-flattening-curve/5129794002/