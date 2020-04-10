University of Michigan is inviting the Class of 2020 to submit photos, videos and quotes that reflect their time at the university as part of an alternative graduation celebration in the time of coronovirus.

Several performances and greetings will be online for graduates from the Ann Arbor campus in the days prior to May 2, when President Mark Schlissel will post his address to graduates, officials announced Friday in an email and video to students.

The festivities won't be on online commencement ceremony but a way to mark the occasion that officials canceled because of the COVID-19 global pandemic that has shut down public life.

“Commencement is a very special time for all of us at UM,” Schlissel said. “We all recognize how great an accomplishment this is and share the goal of making a commencement ceremony as meaningful as possible when we are able.”

The date for the Ann Arbor university's in-person ceremony has not yet been determined but officials are considering spring 2021. Suggestions can be emailed to springcommencement@umich.edu.

UM-Dearborn and UM-Flint are also planning for alternate graduation celebrations.

UM-Dearborn spring and summer graduates are invited to participate in the winter commencement ceremony on Dec. 19, and UM-Flint has tentatively set Aug. 16 as an alternate date for the spring commencement.

Other universities are planning alternative celebrations. Wayne State University will host a virtual graduation on April 29, and Ferris State University will also host a virtual commencement on April 8 and 9.

Meanwhile, UM extended its ban on all international and domestic travel to be effective until further notice and canceled in-person campus events through April 30. Both were set to expire April 21 but Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Thursday extended a stay-at-home order to April 30.

Schlissel thanked students for persevering during the pandemic, adapting to remote instruction, following social distancing recommendations and helping their peers and the larger community.

“This semester has been one of the most challenging in the long history of the University of Michigan — for both your studies and your personal and family lives," Schlissel said. "Your resilience in the face of great adversity has been inspiring."

“While the COVID-19 pandemic has taken much from us, we remain a strong and resilient university, in large part because of the talented students who choose UM. We are great because you are great.”

He also told students that campus isn't the same anymore.

"We miss you here on campus," Schlissel sad. "It's just not the same without you. Stay healthy, good luck on your finals and, of course, Go Blue."

