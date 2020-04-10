More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 since Thursday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday.

A total of 206 people since Thursday afternoon — the largest number of COVID-19 deaths yet — brings the statewide total to 1,282.

The full slate of state data on coronavirus cases and deaths has not yet been updated, but Whitmer revealed the new death count on Twitter Friday afternoon in a message stressing that “we are not out of the woods yet.”

On Thursday, Michigan’s total number of coronavirus cases stood at 21,504.

“Nobody is immune to this virus,” Whitmer said. “It doesn’t discriminate based on county lines, partisan lines, age, or socioeconomic status. One person who carries it can infect 40 people, who then can infect thousands more.”

The message comes a day after the governor extended and tightened her stay home order through April 30, even as some modeling shows Michigan is past or nearly to its peak for coronavirus cases.

“These unprecedented times demand unprecedented grit,” Whitmer said Friday. “We will get through this together. Do your part. Stay home, stay safe."

