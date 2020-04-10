More than 200 people have died from COVID-19 since Thursday afternoon, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Friday.

A total of 205 people since Thursday afternoon — the largest number of COVID-19 deaths yet — brings the statewide total to 1,281. Whitmer originally tweeted out 206 deaths but corrected herself later Friday after the state health department posted its update.

The state had a total of 1,281 new cases, bringing Michigan's to 22,783. The new tally is an increase from Thursday, but is the second lowest 24-hour increase since March 31.

Whitmer revealed the new death count on Twitter Friday afternoon in a message stressing that “we are not out of the woods yet.”

“Nobody is immune to this virus,” Whitmer said. “It doesn’t discriminate based on county lines, partisan lines, age, or socioeconomic status. One person who carries it can infect 40 people, who then can infect thousands more.”

The message comes a day after the governor extended and tightened her stay home order through April 30, even as some modeling shows Michigan is past or nearly to its peak for coronavirus cases.

“These unprecedented times demand unprecedented grit,” Whitmer said Friday. “We will get through this together. Do your part. Stay home, stay safe."

About 46% of those infected are men and 53% are women, while 57% of those who have died are men, while women made up 42% of the deceased. Nearly 82% of the deceased are over the age of 60.

Those who have died have ranged in age from 20 to 107, with an average age of about 72.6 years.

The Metro Detroit counties of Wayne Oakland and Macomb make up about 79% of the cases and 85% of the deaths.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/michigan/2020/04/10/whitmer-michigans-covid-19-deaths-largest-single-day-rise/5131753002/