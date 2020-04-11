Two Michigan grocery giants, Kroger and Meijer, have each had four employees die after contracting coronavirus, company officials announced Saturday.

Ken DeLuca, president of The Kroger Co. of Michigan, said the employees worked at stores in Northville (425 North Center), Troy (3125 John R), Grosse Pointe (16919 Kercheval), and Livonia (30935 5 Mile).

"We are mourning along with their families during this extraordinarily difficult time," DeLuca said in an emailed statement.

Meijer did not release details about where the four employees who died worked.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that we have recently lost our first Meijer team members as a result of complications due to COVID-19," a company press release said. "Out of respect for the team members and their families, we will not share any additional details and ask that you respect their privacy during this difficult time.

Officials at both Kroger and Meijer said they've made grief counselors available for employees.

Kroger has been paying its staff an extra $2 per hour during the coronavirus outbreak.

